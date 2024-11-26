A man with a gun was detained after prompting a shutdown on I-45 in Montgomery County, the sheriff's office says.

According to MCSO, northbound and southbound lanes were temporarily shut down at FM 1488 on Tuesday afternoon.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app.

The sheriff's office says the roadway reopened after the man was detained.

Conroe police and Texas DPS were on the scene.

This is a developing story.