Conroe crime: 18-year veteran of Conroe Police Department arrested for theft by public servant

The Conroe Police Department has announced that one of their own officers was arrested on Thursday for theft by a public servant.

Conroe Police Department Chief Jeff Christy said 42-year-old now former Conroe Police Department Officer Raymond McCreary, an 18-year veteran with the department, was arrested.

Christy said the arrest stems from McCreary's actions during an August 21 traffic stop.

Officials said the driver of the car that was stopped by McCreary, and was later towed by the officer, reported to police that his wallet and cash were stolen from the vehicle.

A joint criminal investigation by Conroe Police and the Texas Rangers resulted in a confession and probable cause for the arrest of McCreary.

McCreary was taken into custody at the Conroe Police Department and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Officials said the money was retrieved so that it can be returned to the rightful owner.

McCreary is said to no longer be employed by the Conroe Police Department.

In a statement, Christy said, "The Conroe Police Department takes all misconduct allegations seriously and works diligently to investigate all claims against its personnel. We remain committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and integrity in the performance of our duties. Myself and the dedicated men and women of this department are appalled and embarrassed by the actions of McCreary. We understand that his actions tarnish the reputation of our department, but his actions in no way represent the honorable conduct of the dedicated personnel who serve this community with integrity and pride on a daily basis. Misconduct of any kind will not be tolerated."