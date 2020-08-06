Conroe Aquatic Center opens new $5.4 million water park

No pool, no problem.

There’s a new waterpark at the Conroe Aquatic Center now open that is budget-friendly.

Patrons are required to wear masks when entering or exiting the facility and should do their part and social distance.

No concession stand is available, however, you’re welcome to bring your own cooler. No alcoholic beverages or glass containers allowed.

Admission is $8 a person or absolutely free if you have a membership with the Conroe Aquatic Center.

The waterpark is open daily, however, the schedules will change as the fall season begins.