LIVE: Sheila Jackson Lee lies in state at Houston City Hall rotunda

Late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee will be remembered by loved ones, leaders and constituents on Monday.

Lee will lie in state at Houston City Hall from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

President Joe Biden will be among those to pay respects to Lee, who died on July 19 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The event is open to the public.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire opened the day by thanking the family of the late congresswoman.

"Houstonians from every corner thank you for allowing the congresswoman to be away from home. And you understand as well as I do her commitment to public service," he said.

Lines of people poured in to pay their respects to Lee, whose casket was wrapped in the American flag.

The longtime congresswoman is just the second person ever to lie in state in the Houston City Hall rotunda.

In 2008, heart surgeon Dr. Michael DeBakey also received the honor.

Monday's events are one of several planned this week to remember Lee.

Flags will be at half-staff at Houston City Hall and municipal buildings from Monday through Thursday, August 1, when a Celebration of Life Service will be held at Fallbrook Church.

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to attend Thursday's service.

In a statement, Harris called Lee a "dear friend."

Lee is survived by her husband, Elwyn Lee, and her two children, Jason and Erica.

Sheila Jackson Lee Remembrance Services

Monday, July 29

Lie in State Where: Houston City Hall Rotunda, 901 Bagby Street When: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 30

Viewing and Remembrance Where: God's Grace Community Church, 9944 W. Montgomery Road When: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, July 31

Viewing Where: Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, 3826 Wheeler Avenue When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Community Farewell & Appreciation Service Where: Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, 3826 Wheeler Avenue When: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, August 1

Celebration of Life Service Where: Fallbrook Church, 12512 Walters Road When: Begins at 11 a.m.NOTE: Event is invitation only

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee's Life and Legacy

Sheila Jackson Lee was born in Queens, New York in 1950.

The daughter of a comic book artist attended Yale University and obtained a law degree from the University of Virginia.

In the late 80s, Jackson Lee was appointed to a municipal judge seat by then-Houston Mayor Kathy Whitmire.

However, after receiving that position, Jackson Lee had bigger political aspirations and ran for a seat on the Houston City Council in 1989, which she won.

She later set her sights on the 18th Congressional District in 1994 where she defeated Congressman Craig Washington.

Lee went on to serve Houston and its residents until her death on July 19, 2024.

She was 74 years old.

Many will remember Jackson Lee for her focus on a progressive agenda, including, but not limited to, social justice, racial issues, LGBTQ rights and immigration.