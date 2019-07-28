Congressman Pete Olson won't seek re-election - What's Your Point?

This week’s panel: Wayne Dolcefino, media consultant; Charles Blain, Urban Reform; Carmen Roe, Houston attorney; Antonio Diaz-, writer, educator and radio host; panel Chris Tritico, FOX 26 legal analyst; and Michelle Byington, conservative attorney, talk about election 2020 and the announcement by Congressman Pete Olson that he will not seek re-election.

The Cook political report re-classified the CD-22 race as a toss-up, transforming much of Fort Bend county into a full-blown 'battle ground" in the 2020 election. Democrats Sri Kulkarni, Nyanza Davis Moore, and Derrick Reed are vying for their party's nomination and Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls is expected to top the Republicans looking to succeed Olson.