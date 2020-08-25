Congressman Crenshaw to speak on night 3 of RNC

Dan Crenshaw - decorated Navy Seal, severely wounded American veteran, first term Houston Congressman will speak to his countrymen on the Republican National Convention virtual stage about a subject he knows intimately.

"I've been looking at American heroes up close for the last 20 years really, since 9-11, I think we all have, maybe we should a little more often. I've watched these guys save my life, save the lives of others, and not come home. I've watched their families expose what true heroism is when they move on with their lives, they figure it out. They are going through immense amounts of pain, but they hold their heads up high and they hold back tears and they persevere, and that's heroism," said Crenshaw to FOX 26.

The address, crafted not by speechwriters, but by Crenshaw himself, is aimed at transcending the deep political divide to patriotic territory and tradition most Americans still hold dear.

"I'm excited to deliver it. I think it will be unifying and uplifting which is the theme of the convention - this is what we stand for, we love our country, we are not afraid to say we are a good country and we are not afraid that we want to teach our kids to love America," said Crenshaw.

Crenshaw did not publicly disclose the location where the speech was taped but did say the stage will be very familiar to Texans.

