Rep. Al Green censured after removal from President Trump's speech

The Brief The U.S. House voted to censure Congressman Al Green on Thursday. Rep. Green was ejected from the House chamber after standing up and shouting during President Donald Trump's speech to Congress. Rep. Green said he was prepared to be removed from the speech, but felt that what he was doing was a "matter of conscience."



The U.S. House voted Thursday to censure Congressman Al Green following his ejection from the chamber during President Donald Trump’s address to Congress earlier this week.

The resolution was adopted 224-198. Ten Democrats voted with Republicans in favor of the censure.

Why was Rep. Al Green ejected during President Trump’s speech?

The backstory:

Rep. Green, a long-time congressman from Houston, was removed from the chamber during President Trump’s address to Congress on Tuesday night.

As the president was speaking, Rep. Green stood up and was seen shouting at President Trump. There were other shouts from the crowd as well.

House Speaker Mike Johnson warned Rep. Green and other attendees to maintain decorum.

Rep. Green continued to stand and shout. Johnson then ordered the sergeant at arms to remove him from the chamber.

What was Rep. Al Green shouting during President Trump’s speech?

Dig deeper:

Though it wasn't obvious what Rep. Green was saying on TV, reports from the House chamber say that after President Trump called the 2024 election a "mandate like has not been seen in many decades," Rep. Green replied "you have no mandate."

"I understand that they've been using this mandate to do things that can be harmful to poor people. And I told him in no uncertain terms that he didn't have a mandate to cut Medicaid," Rep. Green told FOX 26. "This this wasn't about any thing that would benefit people other than constituents who are sick and need health care in the richest country in the world, and they are about to cut Medicaid."

Rep. Green says he was prepared to be removed from the House chamber, but felt that what he was doing was a "matter of conscience."

"I know that if you are breaching the rules, the law, and you are approached by a proper officer, you don't resist. I was prepared to accept the consequences for my behavior," Rep. Green told FOX 26. "I tell young people it's okay to protest. It's okay to be disruptive. It's okay to block the streets, but if you do it, be prepared for the consequences because it's only peaceful protest that can be successful."

What does it mean to censure a congressman?

Big picture view:

According to the House of Representatives, a censure "registers the House’s deep disapproval of Member misconduct that, nevertheless, does not meet the threshold for expulsion."

The House has to approve a censure by majority vote. The censured representative must then stand in the well of the House. The speaker of the House or the presiding officer will then read aloud the resolution and its preamble as a public rebuke.

The most recent members to be censured include Paul Gosar in 2021 and Adam Schiff, Rashida Tlaid and Jamaal Bowman in 2023.

Censures also exist in the Senate.