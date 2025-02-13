Concrete homes offer more resistance to fires, hurricanes, tornadoes, and earthquakes

After seeing thousands of homes burn to the ground in the Los Angeles wildfires, and many homes damaged here in the Houston area from hurricanes and tornadoes, many homeowners are looking for more resilient homes.

Concrete homes for natural disasters

What they're saying:

Concrete homes are designed to be more resistant to fires, extreme winds, floods, and even bullets.

We talked with Franck Boursier, CEO of Everlasting Homes Building Group, about how concrete homes are designed to withstand disasters. While he says the cost of building a concrete home can run 10% to 20% more than a wood frame home, he says they can offer big savings in energy efficiency, insurance costs, and maintenance, not to mention peace of mind.

Boursier explained that Everlasting Homes are made with structural concrete insulated panels, making the roofs, floors, and walls into one integrated structure. He says they add a layer of fireproofing that can resist temperatures up to 2200 degrees Fahrenheit.

Boursier says Everlasting Homes is sending teams to the Los Angeles area to begin rebuilding homes burned in the fires.