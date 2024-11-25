Community rallies behind Sunnyside eatery "The Shack," fighting for legacy amid hardship

The Brief "The Shack," a beloved local restaurant in Sunnyside, Houston, rallies strong community support amid financial hardships to remain open. Owner Lakeisha Randle-Koontz spurred an influx of patrons through a heartfelt social media plea, reflecting the eatery's importance to the neighborhood. The restaurant's struggle and rebound serve as a beacon of hope for local business and the value of entrepreneurship to community youth.



In a heartfelt outpouring of community support, "The Shack," a small family-owned restaurant on Reed Road, has become a beacon of resilience and hope,as it fights to keep its doors open amidst economic struggles



The restaurant, started by the parents of new owner Lakeisha Randle-Koontz, has long been a staple in the Sunnyside neighborhood. "We survived Covid, which many restaurants weren't able to do, and then was hit with storms back to back and then with inflation and rising taxes. It just started to compound and we couldn't afford the rent and we didn't have the customers coming in," says Randle-Koontz's.



In an effort to save "The Shack" and the legacy her parents built, Randle-Koontz turned to social media, sending a vulnerable message that resonated with millions. The community's response was instantaneous and robust.



"It has been overwhelming," Randle-Koontz gratefully shared. Her call to action was met with overwhelming support, as customers began to pour in from as far as Conroe, Katy, and Spring Manville.



Mary Williams, a customer from Spring, praised the restaurant's offerings, "I got the hot Boudin loaded Boudin, and it was awesome." Similarly, Casleanor Doyle commented on the quality of the food, "It's a good size, the flavor was good. It wasn't overly seasoned, but it is seasoned well."



For Randle-Koontz, this experience has been more than just keeping her business afloat — it's about inspiring others in her community.

"This place means a lot to me and I wanted to be here for my daughter too," she expressed, underscoring the importance of local entrepreneurship. "Back in the day, the dentist, the doctor, they stayed in the neighborhood, so it’s important for kids that look like me to be able to see and say, maybe I can work for myself."



As "The Shack" continues its hard-fought journey, bolstered by community spirit, its story stands as testament to the resilience of neighborhood solidarity and the power of faith and persistence.

Randle-Koontz hopes her story will encourage the next generation of entrepreneurs in her community, exemplifying what it means to persevere and invest in one's community.



