The event for all fans of pop culture and comics is preparing to hit Houston in May!

Comicpalooza is opening its exhibitions in the George R. Brown Convention Center from May 26-28. This event allows guests to attend program panels, special attractions, and other lively activities throughout the weekend.

Fans can enjoy the different tracks of activities from anime, comics, cosplay, video gaming, literature, tabletop gaming, and even some fun for kids.

Throughout the Memorial Day weekend interact with your favorite cosplay characters, meet your favorite comic book creator or celebrities, and sit in on panels discussing your favorite fandoms.

Celebrity guests scheduled to make an appearance this year includes Stephen Amell, Juliana Karkavy, Ian Somerhalder, Paul Wesley, Frank Cho, Paul Castro Jr., and more!

This year's event will also feature an Itasha Showdown car show full of cars themed with different animes and pop-culture fandoms.

Start planning out your cosplay costume and planning out how you're going to spend your weekend immersed in the world of comics!

For more information on Comicpalooza, click here.