Colorado school shooting: Evergreen student shoots two others before himself, officials say

The Brief Three Evergreen High School students, including the alleged shooter, are said to be in critical condition. The suspect allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The suspect's property will be investigated by authorities.



Three Colorado students are in critical condition after a shooting on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say one of the students shot is the shooter himself.

Colorado school shooting: What we know so far

What we know:

Shortly after 1 p.m. MST on Wednesday, Jefferson County authorities confirmed a shooting at Evergreen High School, a school about 40 minutes southwest of Denver.

Authorities responded to the scene a few minutes after they were alerted about the shooting, and the alleged shooter was found shortly after their arrival.

According to the county sheriff's office, shootings happened inside and outside the school building.

Three students are said to be in critical condition, including the alleged shooter. Authorities shared on X that the suspect suffered a "self-inflicted gunshot wound."

A reunification center was opened at Bergen Meadows Elementary School to reunite parents with their children. Officials say over 900 students attend Evergreen High School.

The center has since closed. Parents who haven't found their children can call the sheriff's office at 911 or 303-980-7300.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

There is no information regarding a possible motive in the shooting.

What you can do:

According to a spokesperson for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the suspect's property (locker, car, home, etc.) will be investigated for any evidence.

Authorities will provide more information when it's available.