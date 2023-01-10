article

The city of Houston will be hosting the biggest game in college football next year.

The game will take place at NRG Stadium on Monday, January 8, 2024.

SUGGESTED: BACK-TO-BACK: Georgia Football wins 2nd straight national championship

On Tuesday, College Football Playoff Executive Director Bill Hancock officially handed the game to the city of Houston.

The 2024 game will mark the 10th College Football Playoff National Championship.

"We're honored and privileged to be entrusted with the 10th anniversary of the College Football Playoff National Championship. You can guarantee that these next 12 months will be filled with hard work and dedication from the Houston Host Committee and all of our partners in our entire community," Houston 2024 Host Committee President Chris Massey said at the news conference. "This event is the pinnacle of college football, but also serves as an amazing vehicle to uplift and support our region. Houston prides itself on its philanthropic spirit, and along with the collaboration we look forward to sharing with our College Football Playoff Foundation counterparts, I'm eager and excited as we develop a lasting legacy in education."

This isn't the only big events coming to the Houston area as the Men's Final Four will be held in Houston in 2023, the AAU Junior Olympic Games in 2025, 2027, and 2031, and the FIFA World Cup in 2026.

For additional information, click here.