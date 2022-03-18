Colin Kaepernick trains in Houston during bid to rejoin NFL

As former star quarterback Colin Kaepernick, 34, continues his pursuit of a roster spot in the NFL, he spent time this week working out in Houston at Strake Jesuit College Preparatory.

Kaepernick – who has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season – was working with renowned Houston-based trainers Rischad Whitfield and Justin Allen, among others.

Whitfield, also known as "The Footwork King," and Allen regularly train top athletes in the college and professional level.

Among those catching passes from Kaepernick at Strake Jesuit were former University of Houston stars Marquez Stevenson of the Buffalo Bills, and Greg Ward Jr., now with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Despite his repeated desire to return the NFL – where he led the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl following the 2012 regular season – Kaepernick has yet to land a spot on an NFL roster.

He began kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 to raise awareness about police brutality and systemic racism in the U.S. Kaepernick filed a grievance against the league alleging he was being blackballed as a result of his protest, eventually settling for an undisclosed amount in 2019.

