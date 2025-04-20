Galveston County: Cocaine packages found on West End beach
JAMAICA BEACH, TEXAS - Jamaica Beach and Galveston police are spending their Easter Sunday picking up packages of cocaine that washed up on a beach.
Coastline cocaine in Galveston area
What we know:
According to Jamaica Beach officials, packages of cocaine have been washing up on the coastline at the West End beach.
It's believed that a ship was raided overseas, and the crew started dumping the packages overboard.
What we don't know:
There is no information about the alleged raid, and it's not clear how much cocaine has been found so far.
What you can do:
Anyone who sees any signs of packages on the West End beach is urged to contact the Jamaica Beach Police Department.
The Source: City of Jamaica Beach, Texas