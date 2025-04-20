Galveston County: Cocaine packages found on West End beach

The Brief Packages of cocaine washed up on the coastline at the West End beach. The packages were allegedly dumped overboard during a ship raid. Anyone who notices the packages is urged to contact Jamaica Beach police.



Jamaica Beach and Galveston police are spending their Easter Sunday picking up packages of cocaine that washed up on a beach.

Coastline cocaine in Galveston area

What we know:

According to Jamaica Beach officials, packages of cocaine have been washing up on the coastline at the West End beach.

It's believed that a ship was raided overseas, and the crew started dumping the packages overboard.

What we don't know:

There is no information about the alleged raid, and it's not clear how much cocaine has been found so far.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees any signs of packages on the West End beach is urged to contact the Jamaica Beach Police Department.