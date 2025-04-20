Expand / Collapse search

Galveston County: Cocaine packages found on West End beach

Published  April 20, 2025 2:59pm CDT
Jamaica Beach
    • Packages of cocaine washed up on the coastline at the West End beach.
    • The packages were allegedly dumped overboard during a ship raid.
    • Anyone who notices the packages is urged to contact Jamaica Beach police.

JAMAICA BEACH, TEXAS - Jamaica Beach and Galveston police are spending their Easter Sunday picking up packages of cocaine that washed up on a beach.

Coastline cocaine in Galveston area

What we know:

According to Jamaica Beach officials, packages of cocaine have been washing up on the coastline at the West End beach.

It's believed that a ship was raided overseas, and the crew started dumping the packages overboard.

What we don't know:

There is no information about the alleged raid, and it's not clear how much cocaine has been found so far.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees any signs of packages on the West End beach is urged to contact the Jamaica Beach Police Department.

