Coast Guard Cutter Reliance holding free tours in Galveston

article

The Brief The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Reliance will offer free public tours at Pier 21 in Galveston this Friday, July 4, and Saturday, July 5. Tours run 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; no tickets are required. The 210-foot cutter, commissioned in Galveston in 1964, returns to its roots, with its crew inviting the public to learn about their missions.



This Friday and Saturday you will be able to tour a Coast Guard Cutter for free.

Coast Guard cutter tours

The crew of the 210-foot Coast Guard Cutter Reliance will make a stop in Galveston on Friday, July 4 and Saturday, July 5.

The Reliance will be at Pier 21 in Galveston for tours from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

There are no tickets required and tours are free.

What they're saying:

"We invite everyone to come aboard Reliance and learn more about the dynamic missions we carry out," said Ensign Sarah Kaleta, public affairs officer of Reliance. "Our cutter has a unique bond with the Houston-Galveston area, and we’re looking forward to reconnecting with the community."

Coast Guard Cutter Reliance

The backstory:

The Reliance was built at Todd Shipyards in Houston and was commissioned in Galveston in 1964.

The boat was first homeported in Corpus Christi, but since 1975 has moved around the east coast.

The Reliance crew patrols the Atlantic Ocean from the eastern coast of Canada to the northern tip of South America.