Coast Guard searching for man after jon boat capsized near Galveston jetties

Officials are searching for a man after a jon boat capsized near the Galveston jetties overnight.

According to the Coast Guard, the 12-foot boat overturned with three people on it around 1 a.m.

Two people were rescued and taken to the hospital, where they are in stable condition.

The Coast Guard says a third person, a 22-year-old man, got separated and is still missing.

He's described as 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighting 180 pounds. He was wearing a green construction shirt and jeans.

The Coast Guard and Air Station Houston are searching for him.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.