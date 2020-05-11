Coast Guard searches for missing boater in West Bay near Galveston

The Coast Guard is searching for a missing boater in West Bay near Galveston.

According to the Coast Guard, 63-year-old Danny Wren reported missing around 11:15 p.m. Sunday. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with no lifejacket.

The Coast Guard says boater had reportedly lost control of his 16-foot skiff near Middle Deer Island while attempting to retrieve his brother who was wade fishing at the time. The brother last saw him clinging to the side of the skiff.

Due to all of their communications devices on the adrift vessel, the brother was unable to notify authorities until a good Samaritan vessel arrived on scene.

The Coast Guard is searching for the man by boat and helicopter. The Galveston Fire Department is assisting in the search.

Anyone with any information is requested to contact the Sector Houston-Galveston command center at 281-464-4854.