Coast Guard searches Cedar Bayou for 4 adults, 3 children

The Coast Guard searched Cedar Bayou near Baytown overnight for four adults and three children after receiving a mayday radio transmission about their boat taking on water.

Crews searched Cedar Bayou just west of the U.S. Highway 146 bridge near Baytown by boat and helicopter. The search was suspended after several hours overnight, but we are told it will resume this morning.

At 9:40 p.m. Monday, Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a mayday radio transmission from a distressed mariner saying his 27-foot boat was taking on water with four adults and three children on board.

After the initial report, radio communications were lost.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched an Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Station Houston 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew to search the area.

The Baytown Police Department and Baytown Fire Department are also involved in the search.

Anyone with information should contact Sector Houston-Galveston at (281)464-4854.

