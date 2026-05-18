Coast Guard searching for missing kayaker near Galveston Bay

The Brief The U.S. Coast Guard Heartland reports they are searching for a missing kayaker near Galveston Bay. Officials say the 37-year-old Hispanic man was supposed to return at 8 p.m. on Sunday. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sector Houston-Galveston at 281-464-4851.



A search is underway near Galveston Bay for a kayaker who has been reported overdue for his return.

Missing kayaker

The U.S. Coast Guard reports they are on the lookout for a missing 37-year-old Hispanic man who was supposed to return from kayaking at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

In an update, authorities say the missing person's kayak was found near Alligator Point in West Bay. The kayaker has still not been found.

He was said to have been wearing a black shirt and gray shorts.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sector Houston-Galveston at 281-464-4851.