Coast Guard searching for missing kayaker near Galveston Bay
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas - A search is underway near Galveston Bay for a kayaker who has been reported overdue for his return.
Missing kayaker
The U.S. Coast Guard reports they are on the lookout for a missing 37-year-old Hispanic man who was supposed to return from kayaking at 8 p.m. on Sunday.
In an update, authorities say the missing person's kayak was found near Alligator Point in West Bay. The kayaker has still not been found.
He was said to have been wearing a black shirt and gray shorts.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sector Houston-Galveston at 281-464-4851.
The Source: Information provided by USCG Heartland.