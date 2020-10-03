Coast Guard rescues three passengers from vessel on fire near Houston Ship Channel

article

Three people are safe after being rescued from a vessel on fire near the Houston Ship Channel entrance in Galveston on Saturday morning.

A Houston-Galveston Coast Guard crew responded to the 25-foot vessel around 8:37 a.m.

The crew arrived on the scene and began extinguishing the fire alongside the Erin T, an offshore supply vessel.

The Coast Guard says a good Samaritan safely removed the passengers from the vessel.

Once the fire was extinguished, a Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat–Medium boat crew assesses potential pollution.

"The quick actions and teamwork of the Daniel Tarr crew and good Samaritans resulted in a safe outcome for the passengers involved," said Chief Warrant Officer Brooke Milstead, command duty officer. "We encourage all mariners to remain vigilant and provide assistance when safely possible."

No injuries were reported.