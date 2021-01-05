Club Westside welcomes baby girl giraffe

Unless you’re a member of the Westside Tennis Club now known as Club Westside, you may know about the hidden gem located on the more than 16 acres of land that include not just tennis courts but flamingos, birds, primates, and even giraffes.

On Saturday night, baby giraffe Amani was born at 5‘ 10" and 135 pounds.

MORE BAYOU CITY BUZZ



This collection of animals came to be after tragedy struck Mattress Mack and his wife Linda McIngvale when the Gallery furniture store on the Gulf Freeway burned down in 2009.



They are currently in the process of constructing a new habitat and barn perfectly suited for the giraffes.