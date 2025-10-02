Liberty County: Cleveland oil well fire under control; residents asked to shelter in place

The Brief The fire was reported at an oil well on Nevell Street and Peach Avenue. Residents are asked to avoid the area and shelter in place. The shelter-in-place does affect Cleveland ISD.



Cleveland fire crews are handling a fire reported at an oil well.

Cleveland oil well fire

Screenshot of oil well fire via Facebook/Cleveland TX Fire Department

What we know:

The fire is said to be at an oil well on Peach Avenue and Nevell Street, near a municipal court. The Cleveland Fire Department shared a video of the fire on their Facebook page.

They later updated the post saying the fire's under control.

Residents nearby are being asked to avoid the area and shelter in place.

According to Cleveland ISD, the shelter-in-place does not impact any schools or facilities.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.