Cleveland police corral escaped kangaroo with help from Good Samaritans

The Brief Cleveland police and Animal Control safely rescued a loose kangaroo reported along FM 1010. Good Samaritans assisted officers in containing the animal without incident. Liberty County authorities are seeking the owner; tips can be made to the Sheriff’s Office at (936) 336-4500.



A scene more suited to the Australian outback than Southeast Texas unfolded on Wednesday.

Cleveland police, animal control corral loose kangaroo

What we know:

Cleveland Police Department officers were dispatched to FM 1010 for reports of an at-large kangaroo. Yes—an actual kangaroo.

Photo from authorities

Responding officers, alongside Animal Control, located the animal and safely rescued it with the help of alert good Samaritans who stepped in to keep the situation calm and controlled.

No injuries were reported, and the marsupial is now secure.

Authorities are currently working with Liberty County Livestock Deputies to track down the kangaroo’s owner.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the owner is urged to contact the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 336-4500.