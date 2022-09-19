Cleveland ISD elementary school placed on lockdown following reported gunshots nearby

District officials with Cleveland ISD said a lockdown was placed on one of its elementary schools Monday afternoon after reports of gunshots were heard in the area.

In a tweet, the district said the Sheriffs Dept. was alerted of gunshots near Cottonwood Elementary in Cleveland, Texas located far northeast of Houston.

The district confirmed the incident is not school-related, but said the safety and security of students and staff is first priority.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.