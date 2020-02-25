Cleanup underway after oil pipeline leak discovered in Texas City

Cleanup is underway after an oil pipeline leak was discovered in Texas City.

The leak had shutdown the FM 1764/EF Lowry Expressway feeder road, but the roadway is now open.

Texas City fire and environmental cleanup crews are working to clean up the spill.

In a statement, Magellan says yesterday afternoon they "experienced a small release of crude oil from its Genoa to Texas City pipeline system." They say approximately 20 gallons of crude oil were released.

The source of the leak was identified as a fitting on the pipeline near FM 1764. The company says it has been repaired.

No injuries were reported.

Magellan released the following statement:

