City of La Marque closes bars, restaurants, entertainment venues

The City of La Marque has ordered bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues operating within the city limits of La Marque to close on Wednesday, March 18.

In accordance with the Texas Disaster Act, bars and restaurants have until 4 p.m. to close and entertainment venues have until 11 p.m.

The order could last up to 30 days or longer. Restaurants are still able to offer take out, delivery, or drive-through services.

Galveston County Health District confirmed the presence of coronavirus in the area caused by community spread.

Implementation of these control measures is designed to reduce the potential for a continued community spread at entertainment venues, bars, and restaurant dining rooms in the City of La Marque.

