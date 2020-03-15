City of Houston suspends jury trials, jury duty

article

The City of Houston suspended all jury trials and jury duty until March 31. The city says the move will help ensure the safety of the public and court staff members.

All defendants who have a jury trial before March 31 do not have to appear, but you have to reschedule your trial date by April 6. Trials will resume Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

The city is urging people who recently came into contact with someone who traveled internationally to not come to court. The same goes for anyone who had symptoms similar to COVID-19.

Anyone who had to cancel their court date due to COVID-19, can reset their case date at any of the City of Houston court locations.