City of Houston proposed budget for FY '25 announced by Mayor John Whitmire

Mayor John Whitmire announces details of his proposed FY '25 budget, highlighting operational efficiencies and addressing years of the city's financial deficits inherited by his administration.

The mayor's proposed budget takes a business-like approach to prioritizing critical services for Houstonians while making bold choices to confront the City of Houston's needs, resources, and challenges.

Mayor John Whitmire recently delivered a hard statement about the City of Houston's financial condition.

"I think we can all agree on that, we are broke. This gives us a chance to discuss the financial picture of this City. It is broken! It was broken when I got here," said Whitmire.

With an estimated current deficit of at least $160 million, Whitmire is exploring a 5% across-the-board-cut to all aspects of City government, barring firefighters and police.

"I don't like a 5% cut now, but you have to make tough decisions and folks put me in this position to make tough decisions, and I'm going to do my job," said Whitmire.