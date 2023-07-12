Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Southern Liberty County, Waller County, Wharton County
Rip Current Statement
from WED 8:42 AM CDT until THU 10:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island
Heat Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Heat Advisory
from WED 7:00 PM CDT until FRI 10:00 PM CDT, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Southern Liberty County, Waller County, Wharton County
Heat Advisory
until FRI 10:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Washington County

City of Houston opens cooling centers amid heat advisory, extreme heat index

Houston Heat
FOX 26 Houston

Houston expecting heat advisory to be extended this week.

The Houston area could still see a very isolated downpour on Wednesday but will dry out towards the end of the week. Expect the Heat Advisory to be extended later into the week or possibly upgraded. Be safe if you have any plans outdoors this weekend.

HOUSTON - The excessive heat is back, and the city is helping residents escape the heat wave from Wednesday to Sunday.

Houston officials have designated libraries and multi-service centers to function as cooling centers during normal business hours.

The Central Library downtown is unavailable as a cooling center and community centers operated by Houston Parks and Recreation Department will only be open to the public after their daily programming for enrolled participants has ended.

RELATED: 10 Houston fire houses dealing with air conditioning issues, temperatures soaring to 90s

According to the National Weather Service, heat index values could reach as high as 109 through Sunday. It is best to ensure you stay cool and stay hydrated.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include weakness, dizziness, excessive sweating, cool or moist skin, nausea or vomiting, muscle cramps, and a fast and weak pulse. People experiencing these symptoms should lower their body temperature by getting to a cooler place, drinking water, taking a cool shower or bath, and resting.

A throbbing headache, red, hot, and dry skin (no longer sweating), extremely high body temperature (above 103°), nausea or vomiting, confusion, loss of consciousness, and a rapid, strong pulse are signs of heat stroke. If these symptoms occur, call 9-1-1 immediately and try to lower the person’s body temperature until help arrives.

If you don't have a way to get to a cooling center, call 311 to request a free ride. Transportation is only to and from the cooling centers.

The following locations will open from 3 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 16.

  • Acres Homes Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd.
  • Sunnyside Multi-Service Center, 4410 Reed Rd.
  • Moody Community Center, 3725 Fulton St.

The YMCA of Greater Houston is also a resource for people needing to seek relief.

Library locations and hours through Saturday are listed below or can be found online.

Wednesday, July 12, till 8 p.m.

Acres Homes Library
8501 West Montgomery
Houston, TX 77088

Blue Ridge Library
7007 West Fugua
Houston, TX 77489

Bracewell Library
9002 Kingspoint Drive
Houston, TX 77075

Carnegie Library
1050 Quitman
Houston, TX 77009

Frank Express Library
10103 Fondren (inside Brays Oaks Towers)
Houston, TX 77096

Hillendahl Library
2436 Gessner
Houston, TX 77080

Johnson Library
3517 Reed Rd
Houston, TX 77051

Jungman Library
5830 Westheimer
Houston, TX 77057

Kashmere Gardens Library
5411 Pardee
Houston, TX 77026

Looscan Neighborhood Library
2510 Willowick Rd.
Houston, TX 77027

Oak Forest Library
1349 West 43rd
Houston, TX 77018

Smith Library
3624 Scott
Houston, TX 77004

Stanaker Library
611 S. Sgt Macario Garcia
Houston, TX 77011

Tuttle Library
702 Kress
Houston, TX 77020

Walter Library
7660 Clarewood
Houston, TX 77036

Thursday, July 13, till 8 p.m.

Stella Link Regional Library
7405 Stella Link
Houston, TX 77025

Alief Regional Library
11903 Bellaire Blvd.
Houston, TX 77072

Collier Regional Library
6200 Pinemont
Houston, TX 77092

Heights Library
1302 Heights Blvd.
Houston, TX 77008

Kendall Neighborhood Library
609 N Eldridge Pkwy.
Houston, TX 77079

Park Place Regional Library
8145 Park Place
Houston, TX 77017

Robinson-Westchase Library
3223 Wilcrest
Houston, TX 77042

Scenic Woods Regional Library
10677 Homestead Rd.
Houston, TX 77016

Young Library
5107 Griggs Rd
Houston, TX 77021

TECHLink Alief
11903 Bellaire Blvd
Houston, TX 77072

TECHLink Dixon Library
8002 Hirsch
Houston, TX 77016

TECHLink Scenic Woods
10677 Homestead Rd.
Houston, TX 77016

The following library locations are open Friday, July 14, from 1 to 5 p.m., and Saturday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

The Houston History Research Center is open, Friday, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., African American History Research Center at Gregory School, Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and the Family History Research Center at Clayton Campus, Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

People may seek air-conditioning in city multi-service centers and libraries during normal business hours.

Gymnasiums are open Monday through Friday 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and non-gymnasiums from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.