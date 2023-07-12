City of Houston opens cooling centers amid heat advisory, extreme heat index
HOUSTON - The excessive heat is back, and the city is helping residents escape the heat wave from Wednesday to Sunday.
Houston officials have designated libraries and multi-service centers to function as cooling centers during normal business hours.
The Central Library downtown is unavailable as a cooling center and community centers operated by Houston Parks and Recreation Department will only be open to the public after their daily programming for enrolled participants has ended.
According to the National Weather Service, heat index values could reach as high as 109 through Sunday. It is best to ensure you stay cool and stay hydrated.
Symptoms of heat exhaustion include weakness, dizziness, excessive sweating, cool or moist skin, nausea or vomiting, muscle cramps, and a fast and weak pulse. People experiencing these symptoms should lower their body temperature by getting to a cooler place, drinking water, taking a cool shower or bath, and resting.
A throbbing headache, red, hot, and dry skin (no longer sweating), extremely high body temperature (above 103°), nausea or vomiting, confusion, loss of consciousness, and a rapid, strong pulse are signs of heat stroke. If these symptoms occur, call 9-1-1 immediately and try to lower the person’s body temperature until help arrives.
If you don't have a way to get to a cooling center, call 311 to request a free ride. Transportation is only to and from the cooling centers.
The following locations will open from 3 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 16.
- Acres Homes Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd.
- Sunnyside Multi-Service Center, 4410 Reed Rd.
- Moody Community Center, 3725 Fulton St.
The YMCA of Greater Houston is also a resource for people needing to seek relief.
Library locations and hours through Saturday are listed below or can be found online.
Wednesday, July 12, till 8 p.m.
Acres Homes Library
8501 West Montgomery
Houston, TX 77088
Blue Ridge Library
7007 West Fugua
Houston, TX 77489
Bracewell Library
9002 Kingspoint Drive
Houston, TX 77075
Carnegie Library
1050 Quitman
Houston, TX 77009
Frank Express Library
10103 Fondren (inside Brays Oaks Towers)
Houston, TX 77096
Hillendahl Library
2436 Gessner
Houston, TX 77080
Johnson Library
3517 Reed Rd
Houston, TX 77051
Jungman Library
5830 Westheimer
Houston, TX 77057
Kashmere Gardens Library
5411 Pardee
Houston, TX 77026
Looscan Neighborhood Library
2510 Willowick Rd.
Houston, TX 77027
Oak Forest Library
1349 West 43rd
Houston, TX 77018
Smith Library
3624 Scott
Houston, TX 77004
Stanaker Library
611 S. Sgt Macario Garcia
Houston, TX 77011
Tuttle Library
702 Kress
Houston, TX 77020
Walter Library
7660 Clarewood
Houston, TX 77036
Thursday, July 13, till 8 p.m.
Stella Link Regional Library
7405 Stella Link
Houston, TX 77025
Alief Regional Library
11903 Bellaire Blvd.
Houston, TX 77072
Collier Regional Library
6200 Pinemont
Houston, TX 77092
Heights Library
1302 Heights Blvd.
Houston, TX 77008
Kendall Neighborhood Library
609 N Eldridge Pkwy.
Houston, TX 77079
Park Place Regional Library
8145 Park Place
Houston, TX 77017
Robinson-Westchase Library
3223 Wilcrest
Houston, TX 77042
Scenic Woods Regional Library
10677 Homestead Rd.
Houston, TX 77016
Young Library
5107 Griggs Rd
Houston, TX 77021
TECHLink Alief
11903 Bellaire Blvd
Houston, TX 77072
TECHLink Dixon Library
8002 Hirsch
Houston, TX 77016
TECHLink Scenic Woods
10677 Homestead Rd.
Houston, TX 77016
The following library locations are open Friday, July 14, from 1 to 5 p.m., and Saturday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
Stella Link Regional Library
7405 Stella Link
Houston, TX 77025
Alief-David M. Henington Regional Library
11903 Bellaire Blvd,
Houston, TX 77072
Collier Regional Library
6200 Pinemont Dr.
Houston, TX 77092
Heights Neighborhood Library
1302 Heights Blvd.
Houston, TX 77008
Kendall Neighborhood Library
609 N Eldridge Pkwy.
Houston, TX 77079
Park Place Regional Library
8145 Park Place
Houston, TX 77017
Robinson-Westchase Library
3223 Wilcrest
Houston, TX 77042
Scenic Woods Regional Library
10677 Homestead Rd.
Houston, TX 77016
Young Library
5107 Griggs Rd
Houston, TX 77021
Acres Homes Library
8501 West Montgomery
Houston, TX 77088
Blue Ridge Library
7007 West Fugua
Houston, TX 77489
Bracewell Library
9002 Kingspoint Drive
Houston, TX 77075
Carnegie Library
1050 Quitman
Houston, TX 77009
Frank Express Library
10103 Fondren (inside Brays Oaks Towers)
Houston, TX 77096
Hillendahl Library
2436 Gessner
Houston, TX 77080
Johnson Library
3517 Reed Rd
Houston, TX 77051
Jungman Library
5830 Westheimer
Houston, TX 77057
Kashmere Gardens Library
5411 Pardee
Houston, TX 77026
Looscan Neighborhood Library
2510 Willowick Rd.
Houston, TX 77027
Oak Forest Library
1349 West 43rd
Houston, TX 77018
Smith Library
3624 Scott
Houston, TX 77004
Stanaker Library
611 S. Sgt Macario Garcia
Houston, TX 77011
Tuttle Library
702 Kress
Houston, TX 77020
Walter Library
7660 Clarewood
Houston, TX 77036
Flores Neighborhood Library
110 North Milby St.
Houston, TX 77003
Vinson Neighborhood Library
3810 West Fuqua St.
Houston, TX 77045
TECHLink Alief
11903 Bellaire Blvd
Houston, TX 77072
TECHLink Dixon Library
8002 Hirsch
Houston, TX 77016
TECHLink Scenic Woods
10677 Homestead Rd.
Houston, TX 77016
The Houston History Research Center is open, Friday, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., African American History Research Center at Gregory School, Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and the Family History Research Center at Clayton Campus, Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
People may seek air-conditioning in city multi-service centers and libraries during normal business hours.
Gymnasiums are open Monday through Friday 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and non-gymnasiums from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.