The excessive heat is back, and the city is helping residents escape the heat wave from Wednesday to Sunday.

Houston officials have designated libraries and multi-service centers to function as cooling centers during normal business hours.

The Central Library downtown is unavailable as a cooling center and community centers operated by Houston Parks and Recreation Department will only be open to the public after their daily programming for enrolled participants has ended.

According to the National Weather Service, heat index values could reach as high as 109 through Sunday. It is best to ensure you stay cool and stay hydrated.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include weakness, dizziness, excessive sweating, cool or moist skin, nausea or vomiting, muscle cramps, and a fast and weak pulse. People experiencing these symptoms should lower their body temperature by getting to a cooler place, drinking water, taking a cool shower or bath, and resting.

A throbbing headache, red, hot, and dry skin (no longer sweating), extremely high body temperature (above 103°), nausea or vomiting, confusion, loss of consciousness, and a rapid, strong pulse are signs of heat stroke. If these symptoms occur, call 9-1-1 immediately and try to lower the person’s body temperature until help arrives.

If you don't have a way to get to a cooling center, call 311 to request a free ride. Transportation is only to and from the cooling centers.

The following locations will open from 3 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 16.

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd.

Sunnyside Multi-Service Center, 4410 Reed Rd.

Moody Community Center, 3725 Fulton St.

The YMCA of Greater Houston is also a resource for people needing to seek relief.

Library locations and hours through Saturday are listed below or can be found online.

Wednesday, July 12, till 8 p.m.

Acres Homes Library

8501 West Montgomery

Houston, TX 77088

Blue Ridge Library

7007 West Fugua

Houston, TX 77489

Bracewell Library

9002 Kingspoint Drive

Houston, TX 77075

Carnegie Library

1050 Quitman

Houston, TX 77009

Frank Express Library

10103 Fondren (inside Brays Oaks Towers)

Houston, TX 77096

Hillendahl Library

2436 Gessner

Houston, TX 77080

Johnson Library

3517 Reed Rd

Houston, TX 77051

Jungman Library

5830 Westheimer

Houston, TX 77057

Kashmere Gardens Library

5411 Pardee

Houston, TX 77026

Looscan Neighborhood Library

2510 Willowick Rd.

Houston, TX 77027

Oak Forest Library

1349 West 43rd

Houston, TX 77018

Smith Library

3624 Scott

Houston, TX 77004

Stanaker Library

611 S. Sgt Macario Garcia

Houston, TX 77011

Tuttle Library

702 Kress

Houston, TX 77020

Walter Library

7660 Clarewood

Houston, TX 77036

Thursday, July 13, till 8 p.m.

Stella Link Regional Library

7405 Stella Link

Houston, TX 77025

Alief Regional Library

11903 Bellaire Blvd.

Houston, TX 77072

Collier Regional Library

6200 Pinemont

Houston, TX 77092

Heights Library

1302 Heights Blvd.

Houston, TX 77008

Kendall Neighborhood Library

609 N Eldridge Pkwy.

Houston, TX 77079

Park Place Regional Library

8145 Park Place

Houston, TX 77017

Robinson-Westchase Library

3223 Wilcrest

Houston, TX 77042

Scenic Woods Regional Library

10677 Homestead Rd.

Houston, TX 77016

Young Library

5107 Griggs Rd

Houston, TX 77021

TECHLink Alief

11903 Bellaire Blvd

Houston, TX 77072

TECHLink Dixon Library

8002 Hirsch

Houston, TX 77016

TECHLink Scenic Woods

10677 Homestead Rd.

Houston, TX 77016

The following library locations are open Friday, July 14, from 1 to 5 p.m., and Saturday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Stella Link Regional Library

7405 Stella Link

Houston, TX 77025

Alief-David M. Henington Regional Library

11903 Bellaire Blvd,

Houston, TX 77072

Collier Regional Library

6200 Pinemont Dr.

Houston, TX 77092

Heights Neighborhood Library

1302 Heights Blvd.

Houston, TX 77008

Kendall Neighborhood Library

609 N Eldridge Pkwy.

Houston, TX 77079

Park Place Regional Library

8145 Park Place

Houston, TX 77017

Robinson-Westchase Library

3223 Wilcrest

Houston, TX 77042

Scenic Woods Regional Library

10677 Homestead Rd.

Houston, TX 77016

Young Library

5107 Griggs Rd

Houston, TX 77021

Acres Homes Library

8501 West Montgomery

Houston, TX 77088

Blue Ridge Library

7007 West Fugua

Houston, TX 77489

Bracewell Library

9002 Kingspoint Drive

Houston, TX 77075

Carnegie Library

1050 Quitman

Houston, TX 77009

Frank Express Library

10103 Fondren (inside Brays Oaks Towers)

Houston, TX 77096

Hillendahl Library

2436 Gessner

Houston, TX 77080

Johnson Library

3517 Reed Rd

Houston, TX 77051

Jungman Library

5830 Westheimer

Houston, TX 77057

Kashmere Gardens Library

5411 Pardee

Houston, TX 77026

Looscan Neighborhood Library

2510 Willowick Rd.

Houston, TX 77027

Oak Forest Library

1349 West 43rd

Houston, TX 77018

Smith Library

3624 Scott

Houston, TX 77004

Stanaker Library

611 S. Sgt Macario Garcia

Houston, TX 77011

Tuttle Library

702 Kress

Houston, TX 77020

Walter Library

7660 Clarewood

Houston, TX 77036

Flores Neighborhood Library

110 North Milby St.

Houston, TX 77003

Vinson Neighborhood Library

3810 West Fuqua St.

Houston, TX 77045

TECHLink Alief

11903 Bellaire Blvd

Houston, TX 77072

TECHLink Dixon Library

8002 Hirsch

Houston, TX 77016

TECHLink Scenic Woods

10677 Homestead Rd.

Houston, TX 77016

The Houston History Research Center is open, Friday, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., African American History Research Center at Gregory School, Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and the Family History Research Center at Clayton Campus, Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

People may seek air-conditioning in city multi-service centers and libraries during normal business hours.

Gymnasiums are open Monday through Friday 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and non-gymnasiums from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.