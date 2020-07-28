City of Houston hosting drive-thru Back to School Fest for school supplies

article

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced plans for the 10th annual Back to School Fest on Monday.

It will take place on Friday and Saturday, August 7-8 in the NRG Park Yellow Lot from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. To accommodate the growing number of students who need assistance and to keep everyone safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's Back to School Fest will be a drive-through event over a two-day period.

Click here to register to participate in the fest.

The annual fest presented by Shell Oil Company provides Houston area elementary students and their families with some of the tools they need to start the school year off right. In addition to distributing 25,000 backpacks with school supplies, the city has partnered with the Houston Food Bank to provide food to the students' families.

Face masks will also be distributed to ensure a safe return to school.

"The majority of Houston-area students will begin the school year in a virtual classroom, but they still need supplies to succeed in their learning experience. Because of job losses, illness, and other challenges during the COVID-19 public health crisis, many Houston families cannot afford school supplies, said Mayor Turner.

According to the mayor's office, one in four Texas children is living in poverty.

