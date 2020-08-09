City of Galveston to accept applications starting Monday for short-term rental assistance

article

The City of Galveston has announced they will begin accepting applications Monday for a rental assistance program to help those who have faced financial hardship caused by the pandemic.



According to a release, the city has federal funding available from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for low-to-moderate-income individuals and families in the form of three months of rental assistance.



For those who qualify, the program pays up to 100 percent on expenses related to rent, security deposits and utility bills.



Eligibility is based on household income with the qualifying income limits listed below.



The release states that to receive ST-TBRA funds, you must:



- Be able to document financial impact due to the loss of income or job after March 13, 2020



- Be a legal resident/citizen of the United States



- Live in Galveston City



- Have income at or below HUD-specified income limits



The 2020 HUD Home Income limits are listed as follows:

1 person - $44,150

2 persons - $50,450

3 persons - $56,750

4 persons - $63,050

5 persons - $68,100

6 persons - $73,150

7 persons - $78,200

8 persons - $83,250

You can download the application online at https://www.galvestontx.gov/1105/Short-Term-Tenant-Based-Rental-Assistanc or you can call (409) 797-3820 to complete the application form over the phone.

Completed applications must be submitted to the city of Galveston from Monday, August 10 until 4:30 p.m. on August 19. Completed applications can be emailed to TBRAProgram@GalvestonTX.Gov.

All applications will be placed in a lottery drawing and pulled on August 20. City staff will contact the applications whose names are pulled to proceed in the process and submit a full application with the required documentation.

