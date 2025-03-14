City of Houston offering retirement payout to eligible employees

The Brief Houston Mayor John Whitmire stated retirement-eligible employees will be offered a one-time payout option. This is part of the City's plan to manage their budget challenges. The payout option comes at the same time of a hiring freeze is happening across the City.



In a letter obtained by FOX 26 and shared with City of Houston employees, Mayor John Whitmire says they should expect citywide restructuring along with offering a one-time retirement payout option to eligible employees.

The Citywide Efficient Study recently conducted by the City is an influential reason behind the city's new reorganization plan.

Mayor Whitmire offers payout

What we know:

As part of Mayor Whitmire's plan to be responsible with the City's budget, he has offered retirement-eligible employees a payout.

This one-time Voluntary Municipal Employee Retirement Payout Option would reportedly give employees financial support and access to healthcare benefits.

City of Houston hiring freeze

The backstory:

This payout option comes amid a citywide hiring freeze that took place after a $350 million budget shortfall.

An Ernst and Young report showed there are too many city employees for an organization as big as Houston.

At this time, vacant positions for the City of Houston will not be filled. The mayor said the freeze is an opportunity to cut expenses and personnel needs are reassessed.

The Mayor's Office previously gave his statement, "Following the EY efficiency study of all city departments and personnel, the mayor believes a hiring freeze is an opportunity to cut expenses, ensuring that our personnel needs are reassessed to benefit the organization and taxpayers. Houston has many great, hardworking employees, but the efficiency study indicated that there are too many for an organization the size of the city."

Citywide restructuring

Along with the payout option and hiring freeze, Mayor Whitmire also stated a large percentage of the City's budget goes to personnel costs and they are committed to minimizing the need for layoffs.

Due to this, they will be having citywide restructuring which means employees should expect to see changes in their job duties, job titles and reporting structures.