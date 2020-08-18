Cindy McCain video on Joe Biden aired at Democratic National Convention

article

The widow of Sen. John McCain went to bat for Joe Biden, lending her voice to a video that aired during Tuesday night's Democratic National Convention programming focused on Biden's close friendship with her late husband, Republican Sen. John McCain.

In the video, Cindy McCain talks about how then-Delaware Sen. Biden met her husband when John McCain was assigned to be a military aide for the senator on a trip overseas, as well as their mutual respect and friendship.

Cindy McCain did not explicitly offer an endorsement, but her involvement in the video is her biggest public show of support yet for Biden's candidacy.

Both Cindy McCain and her daughter Meghan have been outspoken critics of President Donald Trump, and the family is longtime friends with the Bidens. Trump, a Republican, targeted John McCain personally in 2015, saying the former prisoner of war wasn't a hero "because he was captured. I like people who weren't captured."

