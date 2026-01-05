Cilia Flores: Houston-area attorney representing Nicolas Maduro's wife

The Brief Cilia Flores, the wife of Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro, is being represented by Houston-based attorney Mark Donnelly. Donnelly previously served 12 years at the Department of Justice. According to its website, Donnelly's practice in Houston focuses on white collar crimes, business litigation and real estate litigation.



NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 5: Cilia Flores is seen in handcuffs after landing at a Manhattan helipad, escorted by heavily armed Federal agents as they make their way into an armored car en route to a Federal courthouse in Manhattan on January 5, 2026 in Expand

He previously served 12 years at the Department of Justice.

According to its website, Donnelly's practice in Houston focuses on white collar crimes, business litigation and real estate litigation.

The Texas House of Representatives also enlisted Donnelly to help in the 2023 investigation and impeachment trial for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.