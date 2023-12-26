Christmas tree recycling Houston locations: Where to drop off your tree
HOUSTON - Now that Christmas is over, whenever you take your trees down, there are a few locations where you can dispose of them.
Houston's Solid Waste Management Department is encouraging residents to recycle their live Christmas trees after the holidays. The city will open 23 drop-off recycling locations from Tuesday, Dec. 26 to Friday, Jan. 26, 2024.
Before you drop off your tree, remove all lights, wire, tinsel, ornaments, nails, stands, and other non-organic decorative materials. Also, locked, artificial, or painted will not be recycled.
The list of locations with days and times you can recycle your tree can be found below.
Open Tuesday - Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Central Neighborhood Depository - 2240 Central St.
- Kirkpatrick Neighborhood Depository - 5565 Kirkpatrick
- Sommermeyer Neighborhood Depository - 14400 Sommermeyer
- N. Main Neighborhood Depository - 9003 N. Main
- Southwest Neighborhood Depository - 10785 SW Freeway
- Sunbeam Neighborhood Depository - 5100 Sunbeam
OPEN DAILY, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Kingwood (Branch Library)– Bens View Lane @ Bens Branch Drive
- Doss Park (gates close at 5) - 2500 Frick Road (County Park)
- Memorial Park (2 locations) - Softball Parking lot - 6402 Arnot St, Houston, TX 77007 or Sports Complex
- T.C. Jester Park - 4200 T.C. Jester West
- Ellington Airport Recycling Drop-off - HWY 3@ Brantley Road
OPEN Monday - Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Closed on both Monday, Dec. 25, and Jan. 15.
- Westpark Consumer Recycling Center - 5900 Westpark
LIVING EARTH - Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Living Earth closed on both Monday, Dec. 25, and Jan. 1.
- Living Earth - 5802 Crawford Rd.
- Living Earth - 1503 Industrial Dr, Missouri City
- Living Earth - 1700 Highway 90A East, Richmond
- Living Earth - 12202 Cutten Road
- Living Earth - 16138 Highway 6
- Living Earth - 5210 S. Sam Houston Pkwy E
- Living Earth - 27733 Katy Freeway, Katy TX
- Living Earth - 10310 Beaumont Highway
- Living Earth - 17555 I-45 South, Conroe TX
- Living Earth -20611 US Hwy 59, New Caney TX
- Living Earth – 9306 FM 523, Freeport TX4
Visit the Solid Waste Management Department website, for more information.