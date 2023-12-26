Now that Christmas is over, whenever you take your trees down, there are a few locations where you can dispose of them.

Houston's Solid Waste Management Department is encouraging residents to recycle their live Christmas trees after the holidays. The city will open 23 drop-off recycling locations from Tuesday, Dec. 26 to Friday, Jan. 26, 2024.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Before you drop off your tree, remove all lights, wire, tinsel, ornaments, nails, stands, and other non-organic decorative materials. Also, locked, artificial, or painted will not be recycled.

The list of locations with days and times you can recycle your tree can be found below.

Open Tuesday - Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

OPEN DAILY, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kingwood (Branch Library)– Bens View Lane @ Bens Branch Drive

Doss Park (gates close at 5) - 2500 Frick Road (County Park)

Memorial Park (2 locations) - Softball Parking lot - 6402 Arnot St, Houston, TX 77007 or Sports Complex

T.C. Jester Park - 4200 T.C. Jester West

Ellington Airport Recycling Drop-off - HWY 3@ Brantley Road

OPEN Monday - Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed on both Monday, Dec. 25, and Jan. 15.

LIVING EARTH - Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Living Earth closed on both Monday, Dec. 25, and Jan. 1.

Living Earth - 5802 Crawford Rd.

Living Earth - 1503 Industrial Dr, Missouri City

Living Earth - 1700 Highway 90A East, Richmond

Living Earth - 12202 Cutten Road

Living Earth - 16138 Highway 6

Living Earth - 5210 S. Sam Houston Pkwy E

Living Earth - 27733 Katy Freeway, Katy TX

Living Earth - 10310 Beaumont Highway

Living Earth - 17555 I-45 South, Conroe TX

Living Earth -20611 US Hwy 59, New Caney TX

Living Earth – 9306 FM 523, Freeport TX4

Visit the Solid Waste Management Department website, for more information.