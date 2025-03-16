Harris County deputy dies one day after going missing in Houston

article

The Brief Deputy Sheriff Christina Kohler passed away on Thursday, according to Constable Mark Herman. A CLEAR Alert was issued for Dep. Kohler after she was last seen on Wednesday. She was found on Thursday, according to the Texas Center for the Missing.



A Harris County deputy sheriff has died one day after she went missing in the Houston area.

Deputy Christina Kohler

What we know:

Deputy Chief Christina Kohler's passing was announced on Sunday by Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

According to the constable's Facebook post, Dep. Kohler passed away on Thursday.

Her death comes one day after she went missing in southeast Houston.

The Texas Center for the Missing posted about Kohler's disappearance, saying she was last seen Wednesday afternoon in the 7000 block of Santa Fe Drive. The Center updated its post on Thursday saying the deputy had been found.

What we don't know:

There is no information at this time on where Deputy Kohler was found, or her cause of death.