Children dying in hot cars

In the past 25 years, nearly 1,000 children in the United States have died of heat-stroke after being left in a hot car during the summer.

According to The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a child's body temperature rises three to five times faster than an adult's, which means even a quick run into the store is a big no.

