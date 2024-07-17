Children dying in hot cars
HOUSTON - In the past 25 years, nearly 1,000 children in the United States have died of heat-stroke after being left in a hot car during the summer.
According to The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a child's body temperature rises three to five times faster than an adult's, which means even a quick run into the store is a big no.
