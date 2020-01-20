Child transported in auto-ped accident in north Harris County: HCSO
HOUSTON - A child has been transported in unknown condition after being struck by a vehicle in north Harris County.
Harris County deputies responded to Village at Pine Lake Apartments on Sam Houston Parkway in reference to an auto-pedestrian accident. On arrival, deputies learned a 6-year-old was hit by a vehicle. Initial reports indicate the child will survive the injuries.
The child has been transported to Houston Northwest Hospital in unknown condition. The vehicle's driver remained on the scene.
This is a developing story.