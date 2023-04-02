Spring has sprung and there's nothing better than enjoying the warm weather with a nice spring drink!

Chick-fil-A is bringing back their seasonal drinks starting on Monday for customers to enjoy nationwide at participating restaurants. If you enjoyed their Watermelon Mint Lemonade whenever its available, you're in luck because they're adding that and three new drinks to the menu.

The first time the restaurant debuted its Watermelon Mint Lemonade was six years ago and now customers can enjoy a few new versions: Watermelon Mint Sunjoy, Watermelon Mint Frosted Lemonade, and Watermelon Mint Iced Tea!

The Sunjoy is a mix of Chick-fil-A's classic Lemonade and Sweetened Iced Tea combined with watermelon and mint flavors.

Watermelon Mint Iced Tea takes their freshly brewed Iced tea and adds in some watermelon and mint flavors for a refreshing twist. If you enjoy your tea sweet, just ask for the drink to be sweetened with some real cane sugar.

What's spring without a frosted drink? The Frosted Watermelon Mint Lemonade includes the Watermelon Mint Lemonade and Chick-fil-A's Icedream dessert for a drinkable or scoopable treat!

These spring drinks will be available throughout the season while supplies last.