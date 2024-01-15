Chicago man sues 27 women over negative reviews in Facebook group calling him 'clingy,' and a ghoster

A Chicago man is suing dozens of women for $75 million after they wrote negative reviews on a Facebook page describing him as "clingy" claiming his reputation has been harmed.

Nikko D’Ambrosio, 32, said his name and photo were shared on the private "Are We Dating The Same Guy" Facebook page, according to a lawsuit filed in the Northern District of Illinois. He is suing 27 women, saying he has been subjected to defamation, doxxing and invasion of privacy.

"The defendants broadcast their outrageous, cruel, and malicious lies about the plaintiff with knowledge that the statements were false or with reckless disregard as whether or not they were true," the complaint states.

Nikko D’Ambrosio, 32, said his reputation was damaged after his name and photo were shared in the Chicago edition of the "Are We Dating The Same Guy" Facebook page late last year. (U.S. District Court / Illinois Northern District)

In addition, a man, and Facebook parent Meta are named in the lawsuit.

The social media page describes itself as a community of "Red Flag Awareness" groups across the country where women empower each other and keep each other safe from "toxic men." The lawsuit claims the page has subgroups across the country that allow users to attack the character of men they've met online.

"Thousands of men have been potentially defamed by members of the group via these online publications, and remain entirely unaware of the attacks on their character as a result of the social media group’s private status and heavily moderated members list," the suit says.

In his complaint, D’Ambrosio said the defendants made false and defamatory statements about their experiences dating him. He alleges the posts led to "personal humiliation, mental anguish and suffering, emotional distress, stress, anxiety, lost earnings."

A woman who met D’Ambrosio posted on a Facebook group that he is "very clingy." (U.S. District Court / Illinois Northern District)

In the filing, he said he met a woman at a cultural event in Chicago and that they had consensual sex that same night. Afterward, the pair went on a few "unremarkable" dates and that they "never engaged in an exclusive dating relationship.

The woman then allegedly posted on the Facebook group, saying D’Ambrosio became "very clingy very fast," flaunted his money and "kept talking about how I don’t want to see his bad side, especially when he was on business calls."

She also allegedly published a photo of D’Ambrosio. Several women commented on the post, claiming to have had similar experiences with him.

"I went out with him a few times over a year ago – he told me what I wanted to hear until I split with him and then he ghosted… I'd steer clear," one commenter wrote.

A commenter said D’Ambrosio "ghosted" her after they slept together. (U.S. District Court / Illinois Northern District) Expand

"He’s been posted here before. The poster said he sent her a slew of texts calling her names because she didn’t want to spend the night with him," wrote another.

The woman who wrote the post shared it under her real name but later deleted it and reposted it on the Facebook group page anonymously after D’Ambrosio attorneys contacted her in December, the lawsuit said.

"[Their] wrongful conduct is so outrageous in character and so extreme in degree that it is beyond all possible bounds of decency and is to be regarded as atrocious and utterly intolerable in a civilized community," the lawsuit said.

