Cheesecake Factory reveals festive cinnamon roll pancakes for Christmas morning

In an exciting holiday-themed culinary showcase, The Cheesecake Factory's Houston General Manager, Shawn Mehri, and Executive Kitchen Kris Allen, are set to unveil the secrets behind the delectable Cinnamon Roll Pancakes – a perfect treat for Christmas morning festivities.

Here are some key points to keep in mind when making Cinnamon Roll Pancakes at home:

Recipe:

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes:

1-3/4 cups All-Purpose Flour

1 Tbl Baking Powder

1 tsp Kosher Salt

2 cups Buttermilk

2 ea. Eggs

1 tsp. Vanilla

2 Tbls. Vegetable Oil

2 tsps. Vegetable Oil

1 cup Cinnamon Swirl

½ cup Vanilla Icing

Powdered Sugar (optional)

Cinnamon Swirl:

3 Tbls. Butter

5 oz. Brown Sugar

¾ tsp. Cinnamon

1/3 Cup Cream

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes instructions:

Place the flour, baking powder and salt into a mixing bowl. Stir all of the ingredients together until evenly combined. Set aside. Pour the buttermilk into another mixing bowl. Add the eggs, vanilla and oil into the bowl. Add the flour mix into the bowl with the buttermilk. Continue to fold the ingredients together until evenly combined with a few small lumps remaining in the batter. Do not over mix the batter. Heat 1/4 tsp. of vegetable oil on a griddle or in a large non-stick pan. Using a 4 oz. ladle, pour the batter onto the griddle or into the non-stick pan, forming one pancake that is 6" in diameter Drizzle equal amounts of cinnamon swirl onto each pancake in a spiral motion Cook the pancakes for approximately 2-1/2 minutes or until the edges begin to dry and puff up with little air bubbles will start appearing over the top surface of the pancakes Flip each pancake over and continue to cook for another 1-1/2 minutes or until done. Place two pancakes onto each serving plate. Drizzle the vanilla icing and sprinkle the powdered sugar over each stack of pancakes

Cinnamon Swirl instruction: