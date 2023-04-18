Expand / Collapse search

Checking out the menu at Daiq's in SW Houston this crawfish season

By
Published 
Food and Drink
FOX 26 Houston

Crawfish Season at Daiq's in Houston

It's crawfish season here in Houston. FOX 26's Ruben Dominguez checks out the mudbugs at Daiq's.

HOUSTON - It is crawfish season in Houston, and restaurants all across the area are offering up spicy mud bugs by the pound.

On the southwest side, Daiq's cooks up their batches with a special seasoning mix that includes a lot of cayenne pepper and other secret ingredients.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

They also add in potatoes, corn, sausage, hard-boiled eggs and turkey necks that contribute to the unique depth of flavor.

MORE: Company creates crawfish flavored ice cream

The final touch is their butter-based dipping sauce which you can get in mild or hot.

You can find them on Instagram @daiqshtx 