It is crawfish season in Houston, and restaurants all across the area are offering up spicy mud bugs by the pound.

On the southwest side, Daiq's cooks up their batches with a special seasoning mix that includes a lot of cayenne pepper and other secret ingredients.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

They also add in potatoes, corn, sausage, hard-boiled eggs and turkey necks that contribute to the unique depth of flavor.

MORE: Company creates crawfish flavored ice cream

The final touch is their butter-based dipping sauce which you can get in mild or hot.

You can find them on Instagram @daiqshtx