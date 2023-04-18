Checking out the menu at Daiq's in SW Houston this crawfish season
HOUSTON - It is crawfish season in Houston, and restaurants all across the area are offering up spicy mud bugs by the pound.
On the southwest side, Daiq's cooks up their batches with a special seasoning mix that includes a lot of cayenne pepper and other secret ingredients.
They also add in potatoes, corn, sausage, hard-boiled eggs and turkey necks that contribute to the unique depth of flavor.
The final touch is their butter-based dipping sauce which you can get in mild or hot.
You can find them on Instagram @daiqshtx