The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was possibly struck by an 18-wheeler in Channelview.

The crash occurred Thursday near the intersection of Sheldon Road and Langcart Street.

The Harris County Sheriffs Office investigates a deadly crash.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the female pedestrian was confirmed dead at the scene.

Southbound lanes of Sheldon Road were shutdown for the investigation.