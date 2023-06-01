Channelview crash on Sheldon Road: Woman possibly hit, killed by 18-wheeler
CHANNELVIEW, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was possibly struck by an 18-wheeler in Channelview.
The crash occurred Thursday near the intersection of Sheldon Road and Langcart Street.
The Harris County Sheriffs Office investigates a deadly crash.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the female pedestrian was confirmed dead at the scene.
Southbound lanes of Sheldon Road were shutdown for the investigation.