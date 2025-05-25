Chambers County: Man, grandson killed in Hankamer plane crash, officials say

The Brief A man and grandson were on a small Commander aircraft Saturday when their signal was lost. The plane was found Sunday in a wooded area near FM 1724. Federal officials are investigating this incident.



A LaPorte man and his young grandson are dead after their small plane crashed in Chambers County, according to the sheriff's office.

Chambers County plane crash

What we know:

Officials say they were notified at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday about a possible downed aircraft near FM 1724 in Hankamer.

They say Larry Motte from LaPorte was flying with his grandson in a small, low-wing Commander aircraft. The plane last transmitted data at about 5 p.m., showing a loss of altitude.

Chambers County officials launched a search for the aircraft with Texas Game Wardens, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the U.S. Coast Guard.

On Sunday morning, officials say the aircraft was found in a remote wooded area near FM 1724. Motte and his grandson were found deceased.

What we don't know:

There is no information at this time about where the plane flew from, where it was going to, or why it went down.

The man's grandson has not been identified at this time.

What's next:

Chambers County officials say the crash will be investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.