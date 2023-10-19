Chambers County father charged with murder in son's death

Charges have been upgraded for the father arrested for the death of his son in Chambers County.

Cobin Rocio is now charged with murder after his son's, 29-year-old Romeo Jimerson, body was found at the 807-mile marker near Interstate 10 on Oct. 13 around 9 a.m.

An investigation was launched when Jimerson's body was found by Chambers County law enforcement after evidence strongly indicated foul play.

Cobin Rocio (Photo courtesy of Chambers County Sheriff's Office)

Rocio was initially charged with Tampering with Evidence - Human Corpse along with Melvin Carraway, an acquaintance and a father himself.

It has not been confirmed by officials if charges were upgraded for Carraway.

Both have bonds set to $750,000 and are currently booked in Chambers County Jail.