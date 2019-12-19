Chambers County begins 3-day wild hog control effort

article

A three-day wild hog control effort is underway in Chambers County.

The Office of Emergency Management says the effort began near Double Bayou Park on Wednesday evening and will conclude Friday morning.

Chambers County OEM says this is a joint public health and safety effort by Chambers County and Agrilife Extension Texas Wildlife Services.

Officials say anyone with questions or concerns about bright lights, loud noises or gunshots in this area, can call the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office (409)267-2500.

Last month, authorities said a 59-year-old woman who was found dead in Anahuac was killed by wild hogs.