These iconic restaurants are all owned by the same companies
Last week, the popular restaurant chain Red Lobster made headlines with reports that it was considering filing for bankruptcy.
Red Lobster started as a single restaurant in Florida and worked its way up to becoming a national chain with investors and various owners, a behind-the-scenes route that many popular chain restaurants in the U.S. have followed as well.
RELATED: Red Lobster bankruptcy: Is Orlando-based restaurant chain going out of business?
And while we all recognize these chains by their name alone, many of them are actually grouped together and owned by just a few restaurant groups.
Here is a look at which companies own some of the biggest names in the restaurant business:
RELATED: Here are the major U.S. restaurant chains that have disappeared
Yum Brands
- KFC
- Pizza Hut
- Taco Bell
- The Habit Burger Grill
Restaurant Brands International
- Tim Hortons
- Burger King
- Popeyes
- Firehouse Subs
Darden
- Olive Garden
- Longhorn Steakhouse
- Yard House
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House
- Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen
- The Capital Grille
- Seasons 52
- Eddie V’s
- Bahama Breeze
JAB Holding
- Krispy Kreme
- Panera
- Espresso House
- Pret A Manger
Focus Brands
- Carvel
- Jamba
- Auntie Anne’s
- Cinnabon
- Schlotzsky’s
- Moe’s
- McAlister’s
Inspire Brands
- Arby’s
- Baskin Robbins
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Dunkin’
- Jimmy John’s
- Sonic
Bloomin’ Brands
- Outback Steakhouse
- Carrabba’s Italian Grill
- Bonefish Grill
- Fleming’s
- Aussie Grill
Brinker International
- Chili’s Grill & Bar
- Maggiano’s Little Italy
- It’s Just Wings
This story was reported from Detroit.