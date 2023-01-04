Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is not a stranger to making bets. He recently won $75 million in the Astros taking home the World Series trophy back in November. McIngvale is ready to make another Texas-sized bet with the TCU Horned Frog as they look to bring home a national championship.

Mattress Mack has always been a betting man and according to sources, he's placed a $1.5 million wager with DraftKings Sportsbook for Texas Christian University to beat the Georgia Bulldogs in Monday's national College Football Playoff championship title game.

It's said TCU is listed at +370 on the money line (3.7-to-1 odds) so a winning bet for Mack would result in a $5.55 million payout.

If the Horned Frogs win, it would be the first time a Texas team won a national championship in the CFP era since its inauguration in 2014.

Just last month, Mack placed a $1 million bet on the University of Houston's basketball team, the Houston Cougars to win the NCAA tournament at 8-1. If he wins, Mack would walk away $8 million richer

This would, in turn, be the largest win on a single sports bet in legalized sports wagering history.