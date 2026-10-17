Man and woman shot in neck outside SE Houston club
HOUSTON - A man and a woman were both shot in the neck early Saturday morning outside a southeast Houston club.
What we know:
Houston police responded to the parking lot of Magnolia Club on Griggs Road just before 2 a.m. for a shooting.
Officers said two men pulled out guns and shot at each other during an argument.
A man and a woman were both shot in the neck. Both were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.
Police detained one suspect and recovered one firearm. The wounded man told officers at the hospital that he returned fire at the suspect and was also detained as a possible suspect.
What we don't know:
It is unclear what led to the argument or the shooting.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.