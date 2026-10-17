Man and woman shot in neck outside SE Houston club

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The Brief A man and a woman were both shot in the neck outside a Houston club early Saturday morning. Houston police responded to Magnolia Club on Griggs Road just before 2 a.m. Police said two men got into an argument and shot at each other. One man was detained at the scene. The man who was shot in the neck was also detained as a possible suspect.



A man and a woman were both shot in the neck early Saturday morning outside a southeast Houston club.

What we know:

Houston police responded to the parking lot of Magnolia Club on Griggs Road just before 2 a.m. for a shooting.

Officers said two men pulled out guns and shot at each other during an argument.

A man and a woman were both shot in the neck. Both were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Police detained one suspect and recovered one firearm. The wounded man told officers at the hospital that he returned fire at the suspect and was also detained as a possible suspect.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what led to the argument or the shooting.