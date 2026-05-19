CenterPoint Energy activates emergency operations for severe storms

The Brief CenterPoint Energy activated its Emergency Operations Center in preparation for the incoming several days of heavy rain and storms in the Houston-area. The severe weather conditions could cause potential impacts on CenterPoint's electric and gas services. Storms are expected to develop Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with teams ready to respond and monitoring forecasts.



CenterPoint Energy is making preparations for the upcoming several days of heavy rain and storms in the Houston-area.

Their Emergency Operations Center has been activated as they monitor and prepare for the possibility of severe thunderstorms. They will keep an eye on evolving conditions and CenterPoint says they will coordinate with local officials.

CenterPoint preparing for severe weather

The severe weather conditions could cause potential impacts on CenterPoint's electric and gas services.

According to the company, the storms could bring heavy rain, isolated minor flooding, small hail, frequent lightning, and the potential for wind gusts between 45 and 55 mph to the company’s service territory.

What they're saying:

"Our Emergency Preparedness and Response team is monitoring the potential for severe thunderstorms to impact the Greater Houston area Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning," said Lena Dziechowski, CenterPoint’s Chief of Meteorology. "We have activated our storm preparedness plans and crews stand ready to respond to any service impacts for our customers. We are closely monitoring the weather models as conditions continue to evolve and urge our customers to stay alert in anticipation of quickly changing weather conditions."

Weather outlook

Storms are expected to move in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with teams ready to respond and monitoring forecasts. According to the FOX 26 weather team, timing is not certain, but will most likely occur between around 6 p.m. through midnight for the storm's arrival.

Weather threats include heavy rain, lightning, high winds and hail. Storms should move in from the north, so we'll be watching the radar for a line of storms moving quickly toward Huntsville and College Station, then Houston, finally Galveston.